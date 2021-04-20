>
Articles 

Twele Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

April 20, 2021 | About: IEMG -0.73% EFA -1.79% IWB -0.8% EMB -0.25% IWM -2.05% IWR -0.99% SCZ -1.79% BNDX +0.18% ACWI -1.07%

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Twele Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twele Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Twele Capital Management, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twele+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Twele Capital Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 628,640 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.39%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 691,212 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 146,875 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.87%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 240,438 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 576,516 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.66%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $232.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 240,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 157,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1329.66%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 512,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 576,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Twele Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

