Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Facebook Inc

Investment company Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Facebook Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GOOGL, INTC, MS, PII, CMCSA, QQQ, XLY,
- Added Positions: VCIT, VV, VNQ, VEA, VWOB, VTEB, VCSH, BIV, HYG, VTIP, VIG, MSFT, DIS, AAPL, VWO, MRK, EMR, BLK, ABT, WFC, JPM, VZ, MDT, FDX, LIN, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: VB, VTV, CINF, SCHF, AMZN, SCHA, SCHX, PM, JCI, JNJ, SCHE, SCHZ, CVS,
- Sold Out: EV, BF.B, FB, SCHP,
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 90,617 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 56,837 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 228,133 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 35,850 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 86,422 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 39,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 83.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.
