Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ConocoPhillips, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, APA Corp, NOV Inc

Eden Prairie, MN, based Investment company Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ConocoPhillips, General Dynamics Corp, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc, sells Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, APA Corp, NOV Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WBA, MAC, WRB, BRK.A, NEM, FUL, WSM, GNRC, IFF, NOC, MCF,

WBA, MAC, WRB, BRK.A, NEM, FUL, WSM, GNRC, IFF, NOC, MCF, Added Positions: COP, GD, INTC, AMGN, MRK, NOK, KMB, THO, CMCSA, EMR, CVX, TRV, FHI, UNH, MDT, ABB, NSC, BAC, GOOG, PNC, CTVA, C, PFE, CMI, PG, UPS, GOLD, GIS, VZ, ALV, UL, AEM, FPH, SLB, TTC, INGR, ABBV, NVEC,

COP, GD, INTC, AMGN, MRK, NOK, KMB, THO, CMCSA, EMR, CVX, TRV, FHI, UNH, MDT, ABB, NSC, BAC, GOOG, PNC, CTVA, C, PFE, CMI, PG, UPS, GOLD, GIS, VZ, ALV, UL, AEM, FPH, SLB, TTC, INGR, ABBV, NVEC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DISCA, VNE, NVT, MSFT, DISCK, DIS, XOM, GOOGL, SRDX, AMAT, ACN, CLF, LOW, MAA, WY, MMC,

AAPL, DISCA, VNE, NVT, MSFT, DISCK, DIS, XOM, GOOGL, SRDX, AMAT, ACN, CLF, LOW, MAA, WY, MMC, Sold Out: ALSN, APA, NOV, TSM,

Target Corp (TGT) - 43,821 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,988 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% Intel Corp (INTC) - 115,370 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 61,742 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,789 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 51,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $403089.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $168.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 49,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 194.17%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $259.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 39,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 642.22%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 133,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.