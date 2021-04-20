Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FMC Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc

Investment company Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, 3M Co, Broadcom Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FMC Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MMM, AVGO, FDX, DVY, WFC, CNI, EFA, IWM, IJJ, PRU, VVNT,

MMM, AVGO, FDX, DVY, WFC, CNI, EFA, IWM, IJJ, PRU, VVNT, Added Positions: ISRG, LMT, PCN, JPST, VYM, JNJ, VO, VTEB, VIG, DON, GOOGL, NEE, VCSH, FVD, BA, MGV, QCOM, VB, IEMG, UNH, VWO, VZ, VTV, WMT, VOE, VGT, PG, AMGN, DIS, TROW, PEP, SDY, TGT, FB, PYPL, NOC, HD, KMB, PFE, BX, COST, GS, HON, MCD, NEM, TSM, SBUX, PSA, TM, KO, CAT, AMAT,

ISRG, LMT, PCN, JPST, VYM, JNJ, VO, VTEB, VIG, DON, GOOGL, NEE, VCSH, FVD, BA, MGV, QCOM, VB, IEMG, UNH, VWO, VZ, VTV, WMT, VOE, VGT, PG, AMGN, DIS, TROW, PEP, SDY, TGT, FB, PYPL, NOC, HD, KMB, PFE, BX, COST, GS, HON, MCD, NEM, TSM, SBUX, PSA, TM, KO, CAT, AMAT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BSV, IVW, IWF, VIR, GLD, IDA, CSCO, CLX, CVX, RTX, QQQ, VCIT, MA, TD, GOOG, NVDA, NDSN, IWB, ADBE, INTC, AMZN, SNPS, WDAY, WM, VBR, BAC, TSLA, PANW, SPLV, CMI, MFA, SLYV, EMR, NFLX,

AAPL, BSV, IVW, IWF, VIR, GLD, IDA, CSCO, CLX, CVX, RTX, QQQ, VCIT, MA, TD, GOOG, NVDA, NDSN, IWB, ADBE, INTC, AMZN, SNPS, WDAY, WM, VBR, BAC, TSLA, PANW, SPLV, CMI, MFA, SLYV, EMR, NFLX, Sold Out: FMC,

For the details of Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johanson+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,952 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 61,339 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 123,895 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,172 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,064 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $280.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $457.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $110.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 521.41%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $811.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 51.76%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 168.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 66,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.