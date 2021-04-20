Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FMC Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc

Investment company Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, 3M Co, Broadcom Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FMC Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MMM, AVGO, FDX, DVY, WFC, CNI, EFA, IWM, IJJ, PRU, VVNT,
- Added Positions: ISRG, LMT, PCN, JPST, VYM, JNJ, VO, VTEB, VIG, DON, GOOGL, NEE, VCSH, FVD, BA, MGV, QCOM, VB, IEMG, UNH, VWO, VZ, VTV, WMT, VOE, VGT, PG, AMGN, DIS, TROW, PEP, SDY, TGT, FB, PYPL, NOC, HD, KMB, PFE, BX, COST, GS, HON, MCD, NEM, TSM, SBUX, PSA, TM, KO, CAT, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BSV, IVW, IWF, VIR, GLD, IDA, CSCO, CLX, CVX, RTX, QQQ, VCIT, MA, TD, GOOG, NVDA, NDSN, IWB, ADBE, INTC, AMZN, SNPS, WDAY, WM, VBR, BAC, TSLA, PANW, SPLV, CMI, MFA, SLYV, EMR, NFLX,
- Sold Out: FMC,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with ISRG. Click here to check it out.
- ISRG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ISRG
- Peter Lynch Chart of ISRG
For the details of Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johanson+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,952 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 61,339 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 123,895 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,172 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,064 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $280.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $457.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $110.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 521.41%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $811.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 51.76%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 168.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 66,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Johanson Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying