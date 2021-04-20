DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys Telefonica Brasil SA, Brookfield Business Partners LP, Viatris Inc, Sells Campbell Soup Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Telefonica Brasil SA

Investment company DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co (Current Portfolio) buys Telefonica Brasil SA, Brookfield Business Partners LP, Viatris Inc, General Motors Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Campbell Soup Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Telefonica Brasil SA, Viatris Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co. As of 2021Q1, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owns 139 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIV, BBU, VTRS, GM, ISRG, BABA, BA, FNV, GSS, NOW, BNTX, JETS, SJR, SILV,

VIV, BBU, VTRS, GM, ISRG, BABA, BA, FNV, GSS, NOW, BNTX, JETS, SJR, SILV, Added Positions: BCE, SU, PFE, MSFT, GOLD, IBM, TJX, GOOGL, SATS, COST, WFC, NGD, AGI, AEM, TRP, ARKK, V, ENB, GDX, IAG, PK, JPM, AMZN, CP, MDT, WBA, MO, EEM, EWC, BDX, GFI, BMY, MA, JOF, STNG, AQN, BAC, VOD, CVX,

BCE, SU, PFE, MSFT, GOLD, IBM, TJX, GOOGL, SATS, COST, WFC, NGD, AGI, AEM, TRP, ARKK, V, ENB, GDX, IAG, PK, JPM, AMZN, CP, MDT, WBA, MO, EEM, EWC, BDX, GFI, BMY, MA, JOF, STNG, AQN, BAC, VOD, CVX, Reduced Positions: VIAC, AAPL, RY, ALYA, FOCS, DIS, BMO, TD, BNS, FB, CVE, KL, NEM, TAP, LOW, C, GIB, SQ, FEZ, ORCL, MOS, BEPC, MFC, WPM, ASA, SLF, PEP, OTEX, INTC, XOM, CNQ, FTS, PBA, CL, UNH, CAH, TDOC, SBUX, FDX, T, QSR, CM, GE, NTR, NVS, GFL, IMO, MRK, MCD, BEP, KHC, ABB, PYPL, RDS.A, BRK.B, TEF, BUD,

VIAC, AAPL, RY, ALYA, FOCS, DIS, BMO, TD, BNS, FB, CVE, KL, NEM, TAP, LOW, C, GIB, SQ, FEZ, ORCL, MOS, BEPC, MFC, WPM, ASA, SLF, PEP, OTEX, INTC, XOM, CNQ, FTS, PBA, CL, UNH, CAH, TDOC, SBUX, FDX, T, QSR, CM, GE, NTR, NVS, GFL, IMO, MRK, MCD, BEP, KHC, ABB, PYPL, RDS.A, BRK.B, TEF, BUD, Sold Out: CPB, TSPA, VIA, GS, TGT, IXN, LVS, AXP, MS, NKE, TAN, DOCU, ROKU, WYNN, 1JE1, DBA, ILMN, KBE, BB, LITB, AEZS,

For the details of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorchester+wealth+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,705 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 214,631 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 299,490 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 195,367 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 241,232 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 814,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $43.68, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 106,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 184,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $811.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $229.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 75.96%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.