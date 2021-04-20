>
Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys Royal Gold Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

April 20, 2021 | About: RGLD +0.87% BTI -3.61% AEM +1.17% BRK.B -0.88% LNT +2.19% CMCSA +0.04% RA -2.03% RS -1.58% VOO -0.73%

Investment company Uncommon Cents Investing LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Gold Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Agnico Eagle Mines, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC. As of 2021Q1, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uncommon+cents+investing+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC
  1. ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 584,419 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  2. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 405,999 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 87,445 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,533 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
  5. The Kroger Co (KR) - 187,208 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64%
New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $17.74 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $379.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 217.30%. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $118.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 178.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 167.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Comments

