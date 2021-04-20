Emerald Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Investment company Emerald Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Synchronoss Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Emerald Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LIT, WMT, BA, ACN, CTXS, TGT,

LIT, WMT, BA, ACN, CTXS, TGT, Added Positions: IJR, VUG, HYG, VTV, IVV, GSLC, LQD, USMV, IEFA, IQLT, QQQ, HD, IEMG, SCHD, CIBR, MUB, VMBS, MRK, VZ, VWO, VTEB, VGT, LMT, KMB, MCD, PFE, PG, LUMN, JPM, IBM, CL, CSCO, AMGN,

IJR, VUG, HYG, VTV, IVV, GSLC, LQD, USMV, IEFA, IQLT, QQQ, HD, IEMG, SCHD, CIBR, MUB, VMBS, MRK, VZ, VWO, VTEB, VGT, LMT, KMB, MCD, PFE, PG, LUMN, JPM, IBM, CL, CSCO, AMGN, Reduced Positions: GOVT, VGSH, COST, GBIL, AAPL, AMZN, NEM, MS, BAC, CB, NFLX, VNLA, HON, CMCSA, C, CVX, VLO, MDT, V, GD, KO, T, HAS, BDX, NKE, PEP, QCOM, FLRN, ANTM, GOOGL,

GOVT, VGSH, COST, GBIL, AAPL, AMZN, NEM, MS, BAC, CB, NFLX, VNLA, HON, CMCSA, C, CVX, VLO, MDT, V, GD, KO, T, HAS, BDX, NKE, PEP, QCOM, FLRN, ANTM, GOOGL, Sold Out: UPS, SNCR, VFC, EVOL, SAN,

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 544,848 shares, 69.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 45,491 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 18,485 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.04% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 74,435 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 27,533 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13%

Emerald Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 218.51%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Emerald Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.6.

Emerald Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Emerald Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Evolving Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $2.01 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.71.

Emerald Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.93 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.39.