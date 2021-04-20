Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Andesa Financial Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, sells ARK Innovation ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Pfizer Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andesa Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Andesa Financial Management Inc. owns 128 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FEM, XOM, BMY, KSU, PXD, IQV, RTX, EL, IWD, MDLZ, TJX, ALL, BLK, TSM, EMN, ICE, PPG, ASML, DEO, LRCX, HAL, EW, BDX, NLSN, MDY, NVO, MO, T,
- Added Positions: AAPL, BOND, MSFT, KOMP, ETN, JPM, DWLD, IVV, HD, APD, FPE, UNP, CME, WMT, VZ, MDT, EFT, BBY, CVX, AMGN, MCHP, CB, CMCSA, DFNL, EMLP, CSCO, HYLS, ADP, MRK, AJG, MSI, DIS, OUSA, MMM, UL, LLY, FAST, JNJ, MPC, HAS, ESSA, ESPO, AIZ, SPYD, VOO, FDBC, XLE, EQIX, KO, AMZN, ARKG, JCOM, GOOGL, RSG, BRK.B, UNH, IEFA, INFO, LIT, AVGO, TEL, SYF, V, NXPI, TT, ACN, HON, KEYS, CRM, FB, GOOG, NEE, TXN, PDSB, QCOM, IWF, GRMN, PNC, DE, CCI, MCD, BA, ORCL, TFC, ROK, PG, PLD, AGG, BABA, ABBV, NVDA, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, PEP, TGT, JPST, ADSK,
- Sold Out: UPS, LMT, PFE, AEP, MA,
For the details of Andesa Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/andesa+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,517 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,972 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.96%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 102,320 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.34%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,694 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.90%
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 63,003 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.32%
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $145.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 83.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 126,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 137.34%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 102,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 75.96%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 54,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 112.03%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $64.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 128,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 90.32%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 63,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 73.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 57,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.
