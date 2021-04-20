Lincoln Capital Corp Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc

Investment company Lincoln Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, GoDaddy Inc, NMI Holdings Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Lincoln Capital Corp owns 57 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TMUS, SCHW, PSLV, ZG, JNJ, AG, Z, GOOG, PH, UNP, TNXP,

TMUS, SCHW, PSLV, ZG, JNJ, AG, Z, GOOG, PH, UNP, TNXP, Added Positions: GDDY, UNH, NMIH, SCHP, IEFA, VLUE, CVS, MDLZ, NVR, JPM, ABC, EMR, IVV, TSLA, IJR,

GDDY, UNH, NMIH, SCHP, IEFA, VLUE, CVS, MDLZ, NVR, JPM, ABC, EMR, IVV, TSLA, IJR, Reduced Positions: VZ, CFG, GSLC, AMGN, MTUM, QUAL, FB, SCHM, LOW, VO, DIS, SPY, AKBA, BX, CMG, IBM, CSCO,

VZ, CFG, GSLC, AMGN, MTUM, QUAL, FB, SCHM, LOW, VO, DIS, SPY, AKBA, BX, CMG, IBM, CSCO, Sold Out: SCHO, WM, COST, ZBRA, ADSK, V, CUBI,

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 232,356 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,864 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,075 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 80,761 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 116,032 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $130.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 28,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 21,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 43,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 101,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 60.44%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.