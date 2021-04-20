>
Lincoln Capital Corp Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc

April 20, 2021 | About: GDDY -1.02% NMIH -1.88% VLUE -1.32% TMUS -1.09% SCHW -3.32% PSLV -0.11% ZG -2.16% AG -0.31% JNJ +2.33% SCHO +0.02% WM +0.33% CO +1.64%

Investment company Lincoln Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, GoDaddy Inc, NMI Holdings Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Lincoln Capital Corp owns 57 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LINCOLN CAPITAL CORP
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 232,356 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,864 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,075 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 80,761 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 116,032 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $130.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 28,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 21,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Lincoln Capital Corp initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 43,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 101,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Lincoln Capital Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 60.44%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Lincoln Capital Corp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.



