Lion Street Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Honeywell International Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Sells iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Lion Street Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Honeywell International Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, ONEOK Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lion Street Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lion Street Advisors, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, HON, ARKW, OKE, MDT, ARKK, HWM, ARKG, CLF, TTD, LAC, APT,

QQQ, HON, ARKW, OKE, MDT, ARKK, HWM, ARKG, CLF, TTD, LAC, APT, Reduced Positions: UVXY, AAPL,

UVXY, AAPL, Sold Out: REM, IVV, BIV, SPXL, SPXS, VTI, VEA, VOO, BND, AMZN, IJR, VXUS, WHF, BNDX, GPP, IJH, MDYG, MSFT, IEFA, ESGU, IEMG, VWO, BSV, SPYG, VUG, MSB, VXF, SHY, ICLN, NVO, MTUM, FB, PG, VMBS, DVY, EFG, RDS.A, VXX,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,972 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,545 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.48% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 1,852 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. New Position ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 2,430 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. New Position ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 5,045 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.56%. The holding were 2,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.57%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $147.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 5,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 1,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 1,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $69.26 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $78.49.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Lion Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.