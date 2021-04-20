Real Estate Management Services Llc Buys VEREIT Inc, UMH Properties Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Alexander's Inc

Naples, FL, based Investment company Real Estate Management Services Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, UMH Properties Inc, Regency Centers Corp, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Colony Capital Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Alexander's Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Real Estate Management Services Llc. As of 2021Q1, Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VER, UMH, AVB, VNO, ACC,
- Added Positions: REG, CLNY, ALEX, SRC, CLI, HT, HTA, XLRE, CCS, PEAK,
- Reduced Positions: ALX, WRI, BDN, LXPPC.PFD, KW, MGM, MAA, IRT, WPTIF, RLJPA.PFD, CUZ, CTT, BRX, STAR,
- Sold Out: 50AA, PEB, AMH, VNQ,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with REG. Click here to check it out.
- REG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of REG
- Peter Lynch Chart of REG
For the details of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/real+estate+management+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 328,800 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
- Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 261,500 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 402,100 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 396,494 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
- Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) - 490,000 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 186,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 303,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 20,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 227.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 229.36%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 649,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 180,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 232,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 314,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC. Also check out:
1. REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC keeps buying