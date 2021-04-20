>
Successful Portfolios LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Visa Inc

April 20, 2021 | About: VTIP +0.02% SCHX -0.77% GOVT +0.19% MTUM -0.94% VIG -0.26% PAYX +1.12% IUSB +0.09% EFV -2.12% WBA -0.84% WFC -3.05% KMB +2.49%

Investment company Successful Portfolios LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Visa Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Successful Portfolios LLC. As of 2021Q1, Successful Portfolios LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Successful Portfolios LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,164 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 128,304 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 55,818 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,926 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,429 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 29,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 82,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 128.70%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.



