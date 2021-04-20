Successful Portfolios LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Visa Inc

Investment company Successful Portfolios LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Visa Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Successful Portfolios LLC. As of 2021Q1, Successful Portfolios LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, EFV, WBA, KMB, WFC, MDT, GM, GPC, TD, ADP, HPQ, WY, GSLC, SHM, NXRT, EXPD, NML,

IUSB, EFV, WBA, KMB, WFC, MDT, GM, GPC, TD, ADP, HPQ, WY, GSLC, SHM, NXRT, EXPD, NML, Added Positions: VTIP, SCHX, GOVT, MSFT, MTUM, SCHO, VIG, IGSB, PAYX, IJR, MU, ADBE, DS, DIS, PYPL, SO, JNJ, WMT, MBB, SCHB, DUK, SPTM, VXUS, AMD, SCHR, VMBS, BABA, XLV, GOOGL, GE, T, CVS, CVX, KO, SCHZ, SCHP, NEE, RTX, IBM, FLRN, JPM, IGIB, MCD, SPLK, GIS, FDX, EXC, DHR, O, COST, TSLA, SIRI, AMGN, UNP,

VTIP, SCHX, GOVT, MSFT, MTUM, SCHO, VIG, IGSB, PAYX, IJR, MU, ADBE, DS, DIS, PYPL, SO, JNJ, WMT, MBB, SCHB, DUK, SPTM, VXUS, AMD, SCHR, VMBS, BABA, XLV, GOOGL, GE, T, CVS, CVX, KO, SCHZ, SCHP, NEE, RTX, IBM, FLRN, JPM, IGIB, MCD, SPLK, GIS, FDX, EXC, DHR, O, COST, TSLA, SIRI, AMGN, UNP, Reduced Positions: IVV, SHYG, LQD, ESGU, ESGE, TLT, USMV, IHI, PEP, XLI, AMAT, FB, SNAP, NEAR, EBAY, ALB, IXN, GLD, BP, VLUE, DG, SCHD, AOD, TY, RDS.A, BA, BKD, INTC, BTG, GDX, TWTR, DAL, WRK, PH, F, XOM, CSCO, BMY, BAC, NLY,

IVV, SHYG, LQD, ESGU, ESGE, TLT, USMV, IHI, PEP, XLI, AMAT, FB, SNAP, NEAR, EBAY, ALB, IXN, GLD, BP, VLUE, DG, SCHD, AOD, TY, RDS.A, BA, BKD, INTC, BTG, GDX, TWTR, DAL, WRK, PH, F, XOM, CSCO, BMY, BAC, NLY, Sold Out: IEFA, V, FIT,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,164 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 128,304 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 55,818 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,926 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,429 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 29,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 82,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 128.70%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.