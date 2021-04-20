Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. Buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, CVS Health Corp, Visa Inc, Sells Nutanix Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, CVS Health Corp, Visa Inc, FuboTV Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Nutanix Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUBO,

FUBO, Added Positions: RNR, CVS, AIG, V, MA, ACGL, BMY, BIGC, JD, VMW, AMD, VZ, VTR, HCAT, CB, BZUN, C, DFS, XPEV, SO, DUK, GSK,

RNR, CVS, AIG, V, MA, ACGL, BMY, BIGC, JD, VMW, AMD, VZ, VTR, HCAT, CB, BZUN, C, DFS, XPEV, SO, DUK, GSK, Reduced Positions: BIDU, FLGT, DVN, CYBR, GIS, JPST,

BIDU, FLGT, DVN, CYBR, GIS, JPST, Sold Out: NTNX, NLY,

American International Group Inc (AIG) - 513,029 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.97% Citigroup Inc (C) - 301,847 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) - 190,685 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.14% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 800,846 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 105,969 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.42%

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 142,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 75.42%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $171, with an estimated average price of $161.48. The stock is now traded at around $169.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 105,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 163,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 31.67%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 63,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $376.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 37,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 347,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 186,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $30.48.

Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.