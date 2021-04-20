Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Personal Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q1, Personal Wealth Partners owns 76 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, SPSM, SPDW, SPAB, SPEM, BSCM, IVOO, CAT, FB, MMM,

SPLG, SPSM, SPDW, SPAB, SPEM, BSCM, IVOO, CAT, FB, MMM, Added Positions: SPYV, SPYG, IAU, BRK.B, IEFA, IXN, MSFT, AAPL,

SPYV, SPYG, IAU, BRK.B, IEFA, IXN, MSFT, AAPL, Reduced Positions: USMV, IJR, IVE, AGG, IJH, EFAV, IEMG, NEAR, IVV, MELI, MINT, IWM, MDY, ITOT, SPY, IJJ, HYG, IJS, AMZN, TFI, IJT, DIS,

USMV, IJR, IVE, AGG, IJH, EFAV, IEMG, NEAR, IVV, MELI, MINT, IWM, MDY, ITOT, SPY, IJJ, HYG, IJS, AMZN, TFI, IJT, DIS, Sold Out: SO, FSKR, DTE,

For the details of Personal Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 712,395 shares, 22.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.73% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 193,091 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.07% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 257,321 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 303,867 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.50% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,410 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 171,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 128,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 103,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 89,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 56,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 303,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12. The stock is now traded at around $323.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.