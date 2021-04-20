S.A. Mason LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Carnival Corp, Coty Inc

Investment company S.A. Mason LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Rimini Street Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Carnival Corp, Coty Inc, BP PLC, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.A. Mason LLC. As of 2021Q1, S.A. Mason LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NSC, IP, AEP, RPV, MAR, LITE, GBTC, MGA, MRO, PWR, MCBC, HIG, UCD2, PHO, SKREF, AHC, CAXA,

NSC, IP, AEP, RPV, MAR, LITE, GBTC, MGA, MRO, PWR, MCBC, HIG, UCD2, PHO, SKREF, AHC, CAXA, Added Positions: VTI, INTC, IVV, RMNI, VB, VO, IJH, IJR, IAU, JKG, WFC, QCOM, AAPL, SPMD, MA, XYL, COST, AMGN, ZTS, ORLY, VOO, RTX, MRK, ROL, SCS, GLD, PLTR, SLV, CVX, BRK.B, VTIP, CARR, OTIS, WY, AMZN, WMT, TMO, TIP, SWBI, NEE, INTU, CCJ, GOLD, NKE, BAC, AXP, NVDA, VZ, TSLA, ENV, BSX, PSX, PG, GOOG, CSCO, TJX, SCHM, SYY, EOG, PGX, SCHA, BMY, VBK, VMBS, T, SJM, UPS, PEP, CEF, PSLV, MDLZ, FB, K, GVI, ITT, CWB, IBM, MGK, C, D, VTRS, F, OXY, XOM, GSLC,

VTI, INTC, IVV, RMNI, VB, VO, IJH, IJR, IAU, JKG, WFC, QCOM, AAPL, SPMD, MA, XYL, COST, AMGN, ZTS, ORLY, VOO, RTX, MRK, ROL, SCS, GLD, PLTR, SLV, CVX, BRK.B, VTIP, CARR, OTIS, WY, AMZN, WMT, TMO, TIP, SWBI, NEE, INTU, CCJ, GOLD, NKE, BAC, AXP, NVDA, VZ, TSLA, ENV, BSX, PSX, PG, GOOG, CSCO, TJX, SCHM, SYY, EOG, PGX, SCHA, BMY, VBK, VMBS, T, SJM, UPS, PEP, CEF, PSLV, MDLZ, FB, K, GVI, ITT, CWB, IBM, MGK, C, D, VTRS, F, OXY, XOM, GSLC, Reduced Positions: QQQ, VTEB, SCHB, CI, AVNS, EPD, TWTR, BP, SYK, WORK, V, LLNW, NOK, IONS, HBAN, HD, CMI, DBEF, GE, VHT, BA,

QQQ, VTEB, SCHB, CI, AVNS, EPD, TWTR, BP, SYK, WORK, V, LLNW, NOK, IONS, HBAN, HD, CMI, DBEF, GE, VHT, BA, Sold Out: LDOS, CCL, COTY, FIT, KHC, 6CQ,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 27,924 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,163 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,212 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,276 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,833 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $273.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $91.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 110.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 24,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 1005.80%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 195.80%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 47.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $8.32 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.32.