S.A. Mason LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Carnival Corp, Coty Inc

April 20, 2021 | About: VTI -0.92% INTC -1.46% RMNI -0.86% IJH -1.46% IJR -2.35% IAU +0.36% NSC +1.05% IP -1.35% AEP +1.68% RPV -1.89% LITE -0.59% MAR -4.01%

Investment company S.A. Mason LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Rimini Street Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Carnival Corp, Coty Inc, BP PLC, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.A. Mason LLC. As of 2021Q1, S.A. Mason LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S.A. Mason LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.a.+mason+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of S.A. Mason LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 27,924 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,163 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,212 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,276 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,833 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $273.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $91.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 110.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 24,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 1005.80%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 195.80%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 47.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Sold Out: Cresco Labs Inc (6CQ)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $8.32 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.32.



