Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC Buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Brookfield Property REIT Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Brookfield Property Partners LP

Investment company Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Brookfield Property REIT Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC owns 247 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GVI, TSM, GOGO, VB, VEU, ARKK, MD, SPLG, VTIP, EFSC, LOPE, VGLT, URI, TRMK, IUSV, CSB, HMN, AMG, IAC, MS, HTLF, NTR, BOOM, SCHW, COF, MGNI, LBRDK, SCZ, CTXS, AON, ITRG,
- Added Positions: BSV, GLD, SCHD, VTI, JMIA, FSLY, BRK.A, VNQ, VWO, MSBI, IBN, APTV, HON, VOO, MLCO, TSN, NVTA, DKNG, BKNG, MYGN, SMG, GOOD, TEAM, QQQ, NFLX, LH, VEEV, SRCL, WLTW, WWW, AMZN, VOT, CTLT, DAR, EBS, TKR, VUG, UNH, VBR, IJK, CHNG, FB, HLI, AIMC, SABR, RGA, PEB, STAG, AEIS, OFC, GATX, FELE, FORM, FRME, FCFS, FDX, ENTG, ENS, GE, BRK.B, CNMD, CAT, CWST, CCMP, CBT, CBRL, BMY, PLXS, TDY, SF, SCS, ADBE, SANM, SSB, R, RJF, APD, MOH, AIN, MTH, MANT, LFUS, HXL, XLF, BDX, CBRE, ACI, LOW, AROC, MOG.A, UBSI, TXN,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IAU, IWP, XLK, IWF, IGSB, AGG, IWD, BIV, PAAS, IJR, VONG, VEA, MPWR, MSFT, PINS, IVW, MRK, JNJ, IWN, VTV, ORCL, ABT, GOOG, GMAB, PFE, CMCSA, VZ, DIS, T, IVE, IWM, CVX, TMO, MMM, ABBV, AMGN, AZN, WMT, ORLY, MCD, CSCO, KO, EL, XOM, BEN, BUD, SYK, ROKU, V, HD, PG, IGIB, VFC, SDY, CSX, SAND,
- Sold Out: BPYU, BPY, BABA, PTON, VIAC, IRM, CGC, KEY, AG, MDY, AYX, FLIR, QTRX, PRLB, SLV, TWLO, NOW, COHR, CHE, EVN, INFN, AMRS, IRVA,
For the details of Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+investment+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 112,194 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 142,444 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 189,668 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
- BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 134,942 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 609,940 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 134,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 64,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 131.84%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 92,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 246.18%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 27,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 69,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 422.63%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 158.17%. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 118.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $17.74.Sold Out: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.
