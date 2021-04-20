Canal Insurance CO Buys AbbVie Inc, CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells SunPower Corp, Livent Corp, BP PLC

Greenville, SC, based Investment company Canal Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Fluor Corp, Walmart Inc, sells SunPower Corp, Livent Corp, BP PLC, Schlumberger, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Insurance CO. As of 2021Q1, Canal Insurance CO owns 58 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMT, MAXN, SO, VTRS, ROOT,

WMT, MAXN, SO, VTRS, ROOT, Added Positions: ABBV, CVS, PFE, FLR,

ABBV, CVS, PFE, FLR, Reduced Positions: BP,

BP, Sold Out: SPWR, LTHM, SLB, SPXS, SBRA, VIA,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 215,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.30% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 36,600 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 40,093 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $109.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59.

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.