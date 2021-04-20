>
Canal Insurance CO Buys AbbVie Inc, CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells SunPower Corp, Livent Corp, BP PLC

April 20, 2021 | About: ABBV +0.39% CVS +0.21% PFE +0.26% FLR -3.08% WMT +0.77% MAXN -0.55% SO +1.8% VTRS -1.06% ROOT -2.94% SPWR -2.3% LTHM -6.77% S +0%

Greenville, SC, based Investment company Canal Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Fluor Corp, Walmart Inc, sells SunPower Corp, Livent Corp, BP PLC, Schlumberger, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Insurance CO. As of 2021Q1, Canal Insurance CO owns 58 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Insurance CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canal Insurance CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 215,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.30%
  3. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 150,166 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 36,600 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
  5. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 40,093 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)

Canal Insurance CO initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $109.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 229,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Canal Insurance CO added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Canal Insurance CO sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.



