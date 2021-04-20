>
InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Manchester United PLC, Meritage Homes Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc

April 20, 2021 | About: VEU -1.48% TIP +0.06% VLO -3.06% XLB -0.96% XLY -1.26% NEE +0.93% MANU -6.03% MTH -4.24% CCI +1.26% FISV -0.46% ARRY -1.54% FTV +0.29%

Investment company InTrack Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Manchester United PLC, Meritage Homes Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Fiserv Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, InTrack Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, InTrack Investment Management Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of InTrack Investment Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrack+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of InTrack Investment Management Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,134 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,947 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
  3. Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) - 58,982 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,794 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 9,772 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
New Purchase: Manchester United PLC (MANU)

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Manchester United PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.41 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 73,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $93.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.96%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 37,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 59.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Sold Out: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $35.82.



