InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Manchester United PLC, Meritage Homes Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc

Investment company InTrack Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Manchester United PLC, Meritage Homes Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Fiserv Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, InTrack Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, InTrack Investment Management Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MANU, MTH, CCI, FISV, ARRY, FTV, ETN, ENB, HON, MMM, HYG, APO, BMY, EEM, WMT, XOM, GE, BHAT,
- Added Positions: VEU, TIP, AMD, BRK.B, VLO, HD, AAPL, XLB, XLY, NEE, GM, APD, VOO, CARR, MLM, XLI, NVDA, MDY, XLF, PFE, KTOS, KO, PG,
- Reduced Positions: ORA, EFA, VZ, UL, PEP, MSFT, PANW, AEP, INTC, NYT, MLHR, A, MRK, BAC, MDLZ, SBUX, GOOG, SPY, VTI, T, C, PLD, QQQ, TOTL, CSCO, EA, DEO, V, VGIT, CVS, KEX, FTNT, VCIT, AWK, FSLR, ZBH, DLR, BA, SYK, F, ORCL,
- Sold Out: ELAN, PBCT, AZRE,
For the details of InTrack Investment Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrack+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of InTrack Investment Management Inc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,134 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,947 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
- Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) - 58,982 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,794 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 9,772 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Manchester United PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.41 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 73,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $93.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.96%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 37,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 59.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.Sold Out: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.59 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $35.82.
