McGuire Investment Group, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells FedEx Corp, Invesco, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF

Investment company McGuire Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Hologic Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Invesco, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Translate Bio Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGuire Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, McGuire Investment Group, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 39,737 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 175,330 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 180,604 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 159,767 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 131,279 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $138.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.800300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1162.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 88,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 322.35%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $606.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 11,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 64,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 331.49%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 61,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 149,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc by 789.91%. The purchase prices were between $10.88 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 272,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $16 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.