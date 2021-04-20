Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys ChannelAdvisor Corp, Littelfuse Inc, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Virtusa Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Summit Creek Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ChannelAdvisor Corp, Littelfuse Inc, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Upland Software Inc, Certara Inc, sells BioTelemetry Inc, Virtusa Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vericel Corp, SolarWinds Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Creek Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Creek Advisors LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $839 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ECOM, CERT, GDYN, SBNY, HZNP, ANET, Added Positions: LFUS, MEG, UPLD, BOX, LHCG, DSGX, ICLR, ENV, ECHO, CSOD, OLLI, GO, EXLS, WLDN, ABCB, RPAY, TTGT, NSSC, IT, BKI, TW, G, TRMB, SIVB, GDDY, DLB, WST, NICE, FICO, ALGN,

VCEL, RP, NVEE, CHGG, LOPE, SPSC, LMAT, TECH, OMCL, ROAD, WNS, SHYF, BOOT, TREX, IBTX, HQY, ALRM, RGEN, PLMR, KRNT, QLYS, FIVE, MPWR, HAE, DAVA, GNRC, Sold Out: BEAT, VRTU, LGND, SWI, WIX,

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - 485,289 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) - 94,713 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.98% The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 671,935 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 125,594 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.44% ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 266,968 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 443,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 205,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 177,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $309.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $243.37 and $283.99, with an estimated average price of $266.38. The stock is now traded at around $266.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 94,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 104.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 253,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 421,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 688,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 120,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 338,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7.