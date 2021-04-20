Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Buys Merck Inc, Evergy Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Altria Group Inc

Investment company Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Evergy Inc, Etsy Inc, Ansys Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Altria Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,592 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 74,521 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Waters Corp (WAT) - 112,743 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 116,874 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 537,505 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $181.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 103,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 49.46%. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 121.25%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $206.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $364.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 59.90%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $209.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.