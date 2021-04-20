Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc Buys Owens & Minor Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells FB Financial Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Pfizer Inc

Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Owens & Minor Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells FB Financial Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Pfizer Inc, Waste Management Inc, Paycom Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $949 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OMI, MUB, KMB, HYD, WSBC, JPST, SCHE, VIOO, VMBS,
- Added Positions: RSP, IWM, IEFA, IVV, QQQ, IEMG, HCA, HDV, DVY, IVE, VYM, VEA, VNQ, IWF, SCHA, SCHX, WCLD, VT, IJK, AMZN, JNJ, CVX, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FNDA, FB, DIS, WMT, LUV, SCHF, PEP, SPY, F, NEE, BA,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, SPYG, SDY, PFF, HD, GLD, BSV, AOR, GM, FDN, PYPL, GOOG, T, UNH, UPS, UAL, IBM, GE, DUK, CHCO, BMY,
- Sold Out: FBK, BTI, PFE, WM, PAYC,
For the details of LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lbmc+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,300,751 shares, 19.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 458,015 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 729,632 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 647,257 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 431,688 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $35.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 91,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 286.46%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 97,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $257.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund by 56.62%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FB Financial Corp (FBK)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in FB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.09.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.
