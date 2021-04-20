Intersect Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

San Ramon, CA, based Investment company Intersect Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intersect Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Intersect Capital LLC owns 334 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFR, SCHP, MAR, ABNB, GM, XLF, SNOW, MHK, CTXS, TSN, BLDR, VIG, WMB, XLE, MU, ODFL, PEB, PHM, RS, MGM, SF, UFPI, VIAC, ZION, IVE, IDXX, MAN, ETSY, EOG, AMP, ETN, AN, COF, ADS, ZBRA, VOYA, AVT, VMI, CE, SNX, CENTA, XLI, D, ENB, RBC, HPQ, NEM, CRBP, DXCM,

VTV, IVV, IWM, IEMG, DIS, IWB, IWD, TGT, IWN, HD, DVY, VWO, BAC, CALB, DELL, SQ, AVGO, COST, IJH, IWR, JNJ, PYPL, VUG, AMKR, BRK.B, CAT, DAL, HCA, HSBC, JCI, KR, CRM, TRV, VEA, WMT, GOOG, AMGN, ARKK, ASML, CVX, COP, DISCA, PGX, AAXJ, JPM, LRCX, LMT, MCD, QCOM, LUV, SPY, TSM, UBER, VNQ, WY, ABT, ATVI, MO, AXP, BIIB, BX, C, CNO, CMA, DHT, DRH, DHC, EMN, EBAY, EPD, XOM, GS, HBI, PEAK, IDV, EEM, AGG, LEN, LLY, LOW, LUMN, MA, MDT, MS, NMR, PM, BPOP, PSA, PWR, RLJ, RDS.A, STX, SHOP, SPG, SONY, TSLA, TXN, TKR, UMC, URI, VEDL, WU, ACN, APD, AON, AMAT, BDX, BLK, BWA, BRX, BAM, CHD, CI, KO, ED, DLTR, DUK, FAST, FISV, GE, INFO, IBM, INTU, IJR, LHX, LW, LKQ, LYG, MTZ, MET, MGP, NFLX, NKE, NVS, RCII, SPGI, XLY, NOW, SO, SYF, TRU, VB, VOO, VBR, VGT, VOD, VNO, Reduced Positions: PFF, IWF, CRWD, IWO, INTC, ORCL, ADBE, EFT, AAPL, XLK, MGK, FB, IWP, GLD, CSCO, NVDA, T, MRK, QQQ, EXC, KMB, ZM, WELL, MMM, DOCU, A, DVA, BABA, NKX, ABBV, PKG, PEP, RTX, RIO, ALL, DIA, SBUX, TMUS, UNH, VTI, VXUS, V, AMD, CVS, HON, CMCSA, SLV, BMY, EFA, ENLC, EA, EW, SDY, FDX, UNP, UL, ECL, WHR, TREX, TMO, DOW, STT, CSX, MGA, SHW, CLX, XLV, CTAS, BKNG, AMLP, ADI, BSBR, MCO, ADSK,

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 243,275 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 231,371 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,068 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 558,288 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,623 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.18%

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 64,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $169.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 384.72%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 49,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 216.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $232.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $154.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44.