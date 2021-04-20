Cumberland Advisors Inc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Cumberland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 176,023 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.98% SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) - 202,401 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 171,241 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 251,820 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 41,965 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 251,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 111,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 417,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 267,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 89.98%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.19%. The holding were 176,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 336,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 218,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 52.32%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 99,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 126.32%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.