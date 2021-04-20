CFO4Life Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc

Investment company CFO4Life Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Alteryx Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Anthem Inc, Icon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFO4Life Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CFO4Life Group, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VXF, AYX, SBNY, PH, MDU, DLTR, GRMN, ARKK, JBHT, WFC, KMI, PSX, BDJ, 9DA, BIOL,
- Added Positions: VLUE, VOO, FIXD, DAR, QUAL, NEAR, MMM, MTUM, IUSB, MMIN, GSLC, GSIE, IXUS, VWO, LMT, CII, JPST, MDT, DIS, HOLX, VT, BA, BIDU, ABR, ETW, FSKR, BE, PYPL, TSLA, ETB, LEN.B, PWR, PGR, NVS, NVDA, EA, AKAM,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, BND, IBTX, BMY, VCSH, DBEF, BAH, LII, JPM, PFE, TCPC, LRCX, MA, BLK, FB, CMCSA, PM, ZIXI, QRVO, ZBRA, LAMR, PG, MO, MCD, BABA, BCSF, TXN, PB, EPD, CAT, CRL, KO, CSX, DUK, ENB, AMAT, GOOGL, JNJ, AMGN, T, MMP, VV, SPY, VUG, CP, C, ABBV, COP, FDX, VZ, UNH, LYG,
- Sold Out: FOCS, ANTM, ICLR, WCC, KL, SCHX, PGF, ETV, PAGP, HDGE,
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 312,505 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 109,296 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.14%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 443,575 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 170,723 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.05%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 177,850 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3418.30%
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $178.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 63,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 35,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $312.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3418.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 177,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $379.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 109,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 335,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 58.48%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 73,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.
