Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unilever PLC, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Dash Acquisitions Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Unilever PLC, Mastercard Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dash Acquisitions Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Dash Acquisitions Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CRM, SWK, VIG,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TMO, ABT, DHR, V, ACN, ICE, MSFT, ADP, NKE, BABA, SAP, SBUX, ZTS, PG, FIS, DIS, BDX, ROP, MCO, FB,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, UL, MA, PM, AAPL, XYL,
- Sold Out: FDS, KO, BAC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,578 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 125,492 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,520 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Visa Inc (V) - 44,021 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.32%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 28,669 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.72%
Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $227.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 484.47%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 288.41%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $482.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 11,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 78.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 58,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 70.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $241.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 28,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 38.32%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 44,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 28,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Dash Acquisitions Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.
