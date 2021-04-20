Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Buys Microsoft Corp, Logitech International SA, Alphabet Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, Stellantis NV, DaVita Inc

Munich, 2M, based Investment company Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Logitech International SA, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Discover Financial Services, Stellantis NV, DaVita Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. As of 2021Q1, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 316 stocks with a total value of $995 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PG, MPC, HPE, CFG, AUY, MELI, RGA, DE, TFC, BWA, STLD, MOS, TJX, PNC, ALLY, AIZ, NSC, CHRW, KEY, EQIX, BMO, ETN, ECL, TRV, EQH, MHK, HCA, ROST, ALGN, PH, A, AIG, CNC, CMI, PXD, SRE, BILI, IVZ, COF, DXCM, PPG, PRU, TFII, PSX, WELL, IFF, ES, PCAR, PFE, SWK, WLTW, ZTO, BLL, VLO, AWK, FRC, VIPS, AJG, ED, CPRT, DVN, KSU, LH, NUE, SIVB, LBRDK, ARE, KMX, CERN, EIX, MTB, MKC, NTRS, OKE, TSCO, TRMB, WST, BURL, TDOC, ZLAB, ABC, LNG, DRI, EXPD, GRMN, GPC, PEAK, HBAN, IEX, NDAQ, OMC, PFG, DGX, RCL, VAR, ABMD, AAP, ACGL, ATO, BMRN, CNP, LUMN, CGNX, XRAY, DPZ, HAS, HRL, LKQ, TDY, UDR, L, FBHS, HWM, BBD, ITUB, BG, BEN, HST, LII, LNC, SNA, MTN, WU, OC, DISCK, CABO, KC, UHAL, AFG, UGI, DAL, ARMK,

MSFT, LOGI, GOOG, GOOGL, TSLA, NVDA, JNJ, DIS, BABA, HD, MA, V, INTC, KO, ABBV, CRM, VZ, LOW, MCD, NKE, CL, HUM, UPS, AMGN, CI, PEP, UNP, BMY, SBUX, CSCO, CLX, ALL, HIG, IBM, MRK, MMM, ACN, TXN, CNHI, CAT, SPGI, MTD, TGT, AXP, PGR, ADBE, BLK, MCO, AMAT, PLD, BIDU, MFC, CSX, CME, WHR, EBAY, EL, JD, IDXX, MGA, MMC, HSIC, RY, NTR, USB, WM, BBY, SCHW, EW, PDD, GILD, KMB, NEM, BGNE, LRCX, ROP, ZTS, CPB, AMT, EA, GIS, SHW, LULU, BDX, INTU, NTES, CTXS, ICE, SBAC, YUMC, NIO, FAST, WMB, ATVI, URI, VFC, WAT, CDNS, DOV, HPQ, RF, TD, VRTX, EDU, XYL, CAH, TCOM, EQR, GWW, ULTA, ADSK, BIIB, DD, RMD, TAL, BKNG, SLB, CBOE, KEYS, BK, RHI, STT, WY, VOYA, DB, HOLX, ITW, MLCO, SHOP, MKTX, Reduced Positions: DFS, DVA, CG, WEC, COP, IRM, GIB, FNV, ROK, XOM, KHC, ENB, ERIE, SLF, MAS, HLT, DISCA, KRC, NWL, AEM, GOOS, WPM, AVB, TRI, AMP, FDS, QSR, DSGX, BXP, NVR, VMW, TROW, RJF, K, BAM, WCN, SPG, AKR, BKR,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 356,663 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.76% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 422,769 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,057 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.98% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 157,100 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.08% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 35,820 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.69%

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 107,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 77,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 241,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 83,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 743,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1533.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 179.76%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 356,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 357.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $112.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 422,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.98%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2293.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 18,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 6631.54%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 8,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 326.84%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $718.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 146.69%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $606.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 35,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.