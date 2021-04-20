Cordant, Inc. Buys Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, Align Technology Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Nordstrom Inc

Investment company Cordant, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, Align Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, MiMedx Group Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Nordstrom Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordant, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cordant, Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



UI, VCEL, ALGN, MDXG, BLK, VTWO, NUAN, WMB, C, VSTM, NVRO, CMBM, IRM, JNJ, VZ, LUMN, VRNS, UAA, MMM, VIAC, BP, PG, SCHW, AVGO, KMB, AMLP, CRNC, SJM, RCEL, CFMS, ORGO, DAL, VAW, IWN, IWO, PBW, BLDP, Added Positions: VGSH, DIS, VCIT, INTC, VEA, VNQ, VCSH, VTI, TIP, MINT, SCHM, SCHO, SCHA, BND, SCHP, SHY, CMCSA, SCHZ, IWP, IWF, IWD,

VGSH, DIS, VCIT, INTC, VEA, VNQ, VCSH, VTI, TIP, MINT, SCHM, SCHO, SCHA, BND, SCHP, SHY, CMCSA, SCHZ, IWP, IWF, IWD, Reduced Positions: SPY, DBC, SCHB, LQD, SCHF, IEMG, ITOT, SCHE, VOO, IJH, IJS, IWS, VOT,

SPY, DBC, SCHB, LQD, SCHF, IEMG, ITOT, SCHE, VOO, IJH, IJS, IWS, VOT, Sold Out: JWN, MRNA,

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 361,259 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 320,936 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,121 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 127,291 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 133,502 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.13 and $389.88, with an estimated average price of $315.26. The stock is now traded at around $276.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 12,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $596.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 131,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $804.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $87.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24059.38%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 138.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 131.93%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.