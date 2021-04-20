>
Cordant, Inc. Buys Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, Align Technology Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Nordstrom Inc

April 20, 2021 | About: DIS -2.48% INTC -1.46% BND +0.17% UI -1.55% VCEL -2.39% ALGN -1.25% MDXG -4.5% BLK -0.76% VTWO -2.15% MRNA -3.17% JWN -2.08%

Investment company Cordant, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, Align Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, MiMedx Group Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Nordstrom Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordant, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cordant, Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cordant, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordant%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cordant, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 361,259 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 320,936 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,121 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 127,291 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 133,502 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
New Purchase: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.13 and $389.88, with an estimated average price of $315.26. The stock is now traded at around $276.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 12,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $596.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 131,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $804.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $87.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24059.38%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 138.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 131.93%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.



