IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ecolab Inc

Investment company IVC Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ecolab Inc, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FTSL, ICLN, IEMG, IEFA, SAVA, LMT, NUE, SQ, HIG, AMT, VDE, U, FROG, CVX, CGC, FISV, ED, MMM, TJX, LLNW,
- Added Positions: SCHV, TIP, IEF, VOE, USIG, IGSB, SPDW, TGT, CSCO, CLX, HD, ACN, LOW, ANGL, VZ, UPS, T, DOCU, VOT, PRU, PEP, RSG, SO, MRK, UNH, V, LYB, AME, FDX, LLY, KO, BA, LNT, PFE, ALL, CAT, IBM, JPM, ISRG,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, AAPL, VUG, MDYG, SCHG, RIOT, CZNC, FB, DY, CSX, LUV, VGT, SON, UVSP, VHT, ADBE, AMZN, DIS, KMB, AN, MCD, SBUX, PEG, MSI, MDT, NVDA, WFC, PPL, INTC, HRL, PWV, XOM, SPY, EOG, CSGP,
- Sold Out: VOO, ECL, CORP, WBA, ROKU,
These are the top 5 holdings of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 163,398 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.64%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 40,949 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,379 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 33,627 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 792.20%
- Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 157,750 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 46,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 58,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 20,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 163,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 792.20%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 33,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 636.51%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 88.29%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $110.36 and $116.24, with an estimated average price of $113.5.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.
