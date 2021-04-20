IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ecolab Inc

Investment company IVC Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ecolab Inc, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FTSL, ICLN, IEMG, IEFA, SAVA, LMT, NUE, SQ, HIG, AMT, VDE, U, FROG, CVX, CGC, FISV, ED, MMM, TJX, LLNW, Added Positions: SCHV, TIP, IEF, VOE, USIG, IGSB, SPDW, TGT, CSCO, CLX, HD, ACN, LOW, ANGL, VZ, UPS, T, DOCU, VOT, PRU, PEP, RSG, SO, MRK, UNH, V, LYB, AME, FDX, LLY, KO, BA, LNT, PFE, ALL, CAT, IBM, JPM, ISRG,

SCHV, TIP, IEF, VOE, USIG, IGSB, SPDW, TGT, CSCO, CLX, HD, ACN, LOW, ANGL, VZ, UPS, T, DOCU, VOT, PRU, PEP, RSG, SO, MRK, UNH, V, LYB, AME, FDX, LLY, KO, BA, LNT, PFE, ALL, CAT, IBM, JPM, ISRG, Reduced Positions: GLD, AAPL, VUG, MDYG, SCHG, RIOT, CZNC, FB, DY, CSX, LUV, VGT, SON, UVSP, VHT, ADBE, AMZN, DIS, KMB, AN, MCD, SBUX, PEG, MSI, MDT, NVDA, WFC, PPL, INTC, HRL, PWV, XOM, SPY, EOG, CSGP,

GLD, AAPL, VUG, MDYG, SCHG, RIOT, CZNC, FB, DY, CSX, LUV, VGT, SON, UVSP, VHT, ADBE, AMZN, DIS, KMB, AN, MCD, SBUX, PEG, MSI, MDT, NVDA, WFC, PPL, INTC, HRL, PWV, XOM, SPY, EOG, CSGP, Sold Out: VOO, ECL, CORP, WBA, ROKU,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 163,398 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.64% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 40,949 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,379 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 33,627 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 792.20% Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 157,750 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 46,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 58,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 20,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 163,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 792.20%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 33,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 636.51%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 88.29%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $110.36 and $116.24, with an estimated average price of $113.5.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.