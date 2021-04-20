V Wealth Management,LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Evergy Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Ranger Equity Bear ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Investment company V Wealth Management,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Evergy Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Ranger Equity Bear ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V Wealth Management,LLC. As of 2021Q1, V Wealth Management,LLC owns 392 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,377 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 73,236 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,996 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,573 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,659 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 81,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $267.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $268.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 264.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 59,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 42,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 72.57%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 80,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 348.41%. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $98.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The sale prices were between $24.66 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $26.56.

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF. The sale prices were between $61.36 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.68.

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $54.47.