Sterling Manor Financial, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, , ARK Innovation ETF

Investment company Sterling Manor Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, sells ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, , ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sterling Manor Financial, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 124,983 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55% SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD) - 29,756 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.4% First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) - 83,952 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. New Position ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 38,098 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.04% First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) - 382,773 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.80%

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $44.41 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $55.439400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 83,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 67,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 52,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.301000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 47,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $40.9, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 57,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 8,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 130.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 35,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 44.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 382,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 457.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 31,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 61,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $65.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sterling Manor Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.