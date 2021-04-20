Cabot Money Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Sony Group Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold

Salem, MA, based Investment company Cabot Money Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Verizon Communications Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Sony Group Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Coupa Software Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabot Money Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cabot Money Management Inc owns 150 stocks with a total value of $691 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 294,578 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,196 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 186,913 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 612,180 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 115,110 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 93,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $267.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $92.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $180.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $396.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 215,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 49.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 208,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 180.17%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 148,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 218,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 266.29%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.