>
Articles 

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

April 20, 2021 | About: SJNK -0.07% LQD +0.19% IGSB +0.07% XLP +0.55%

Pittsfield, MA, based Investment company Berkshire Money Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Money Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Berkshire Money Management, Inc. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berkshire Money Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkshire+money+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Berkshire Money Management, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 232,629 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 614,068 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  3. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 216,008 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 272,251 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 163,075 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,095,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Berkshire Money Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Berkshire Money Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Berkshire Money Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berkshire Money Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berkshire Money Management, Inc. keeps buying

