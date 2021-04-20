Berkshire Money Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Pittsfield, MA, based Investment company Berkshire Money Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Money Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Berkshire Money Management, Inc. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SJNK, TIP, VUG, MTUM, XLV, AAPL,

SJNK, TIP, VUG, MTUM, XLV, AAPL, Reduced Positions: IWF, VCSH, VIG,

IWF, VCSH, VIG, Sold Out: LQD, IGSB, XLP,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 232,629 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 614,068 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 216,008 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 272,251 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 163,075 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,095,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.