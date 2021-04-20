Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys CNX Resources Corp, LGI Homes Inc, Blackbaud Inc, Sells Littelfuse Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Parsley Energy Inc

Fort Collins, CO, based Investment company Tributary Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CNX Resources Corp, LGI Homes Inc, Blackbaud Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Littelfuse Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Parsley Energy Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc, HMS Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tributary Capital Management, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNX, LGIH, BLKB, PATK, SUPN, MKSI, SEDG, EPAM, MPWR, FANG, SAGE, DT, TENB, SGEN, ABT, GNTX, TSCO, PSX, RPM, ICLR,

CNX, LGIH, BLKB, PATK, SUPN, MKSI, SEDG, EPAM, MPWR, FANG, SAGE, DT, TENB, SGEN, ABT, GNTX, TSCO, PSX, RPM, ICLR, Added Positions: EPAY, COKE, IAC, JJSF, TREX, BURL, DHI, SDC, FLT, ITT, IAA, PSTG, PLNT, OMF, CTAS, LPLA, MSCI, HLT, ZTS, ULTA, USB, TMO, NVDA, KEY, EW, WFC,

EPAY, COKE, IAC, JJSF, TREX, BURL, DHI, SDC, FLT, ITT, IAA, PSTG, PLNT, OMF, CTAS, LPLA, MSCI, HLT, ZTS, ULTA, USB, TMO, NVDA, KEY, EW, WFC, Reduced Positions: LFUS, SF, NXST, UMBF, IART, AMN, OMCL, DORM, SSB, FWRD, ICFI, MEDP, KALU, BOOT, IDA, LZB, BCPC, FELE, AUB, ONTO, AMWD, EXLS, BHE, MC, DEA, CACI, CTS, UBSI, ENS, SIGI, STC, OLLI, CSWI, B, GIII, SIMO, AMBA, FIX, LHCG, MOV, CPK, DIOD, GTY, SYKE, MMI, MBWM, UTL, SPSC, PCRX, XLNX, KFRC, KFY, SFIX, FICO, PKI, QDEL, PWR, DBX, KR, ORLY, YETI, LULU, TRU, AME, ONB, POST, SPLK, ATUS, ADC, BLL, DPZ, TECH, EHTH, PODD, QSR, TWLO, AAPL, CASS, CSCO, LLY, NEE, HUM, MTZ, TDG, TDOC, CB, ATVI, ADBE, AMZN, ATO, BAX, BIIB, BLK, CSX, CCMP, CME, CTXS, CMCSA, STZ, COST, XOM, FR, HD, JPM, MSFT, NKE, BKNG, TKR, WMT, WM, MA, AVGO, FAF, FB, GOOG, LW,

LFUS, SF, NXST, UMBF, IART, AMN, OMCL, DORM, SSB, FWRD, ICFI, MEDP, KALU, BOOT, IDA, LZB, BCPC, FELE, AUB, ONTO, AMWD, EXLS, BHE, MC, DEA, CACI, CTS, UBSI, ENS, SIGI, STC, OLLI, CSWI, B, GIII, SIMO, AMBA, FIX, LHCG, MOV, CPK, DIOD, GTY, SYKE, MMI, MBWM, UTL, SPSC, PCRX, XLNX, KFRC, KFY, SFIX, FICO, PKI, QDEL, PWR, DBX, KR, ORLY, YETI, LULU, TRU, AME, ONB, POST, SPLK, ATUS, ADC, BLL, DPZ, TECH, EHTH, PODD, QSR, TWLO, AAPL, CASS, CSCO, LLY, NEE, HUM, MTZ, TDG, TDOC, CB, ATVI, ADBE, AMZN, ATO, BAX, BIIB, BLK, CSX, CCMP, CME, CTXS, CMCSA, STZ, COST, XOM, FR, HD, JPM, MSFT, NKE, BKNG, TKR, WMT, WM, MA, AVGO, FAF, FB, GOOG, LW, Sold Out: TTEK, PE, SMP, HMSY, MTSC, IPHI, AKAM, SRPT, SAIC, SGT, SSNC, TWTR, JKHY, ROP, MFC, LH, BSX,

Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 462,547 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.18% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 426,617 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.68% Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 405,672 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.51% Old National Bancorp (ONB) - 1,430,622 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 372,509 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.67%

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,303,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $163.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 96,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 172,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 115,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 315,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $176.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 297,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 113.73%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $236.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 122.64%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 66.26%. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $318.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 143.24%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 125.50%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 181,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $42.47.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MTS Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21.