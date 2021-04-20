Wellteq Digital Health Inc. to Present at the Planet Microcap Showcase: Virtual on Thursday, April 22, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ), a leading provider of corporate health and wellness solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on THURSDAY, APRIL 22 at 8:30AM EST. Scott Montgomery (CEO of Wellteq Digital Health) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers, employers and insurance companies. Wellteq have secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin.

Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 8:30AM Eastern Time (5:30AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40978

If you would like to watch Wellteq's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers, employers and insurance companies. Wellteq have secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Investor Relations

E: [email protected]

T: (905) 326-1888 ext

Source: Wellteq Digital Health Inc. via SNN Network

View source version on accesswire.com: