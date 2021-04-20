Bank of America Announces Preliminary Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Bank of America today announced preliminary results of matters voted upon during the company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.The 16 board of director nominees were elected, with at least 93 percent of the vote cast in favor of each. Jack Bovender, the company’s Lead Independent Director, retired from the Board at the meeting. As previously disclosed, he was succeeded by Lionel Nowell, who has been an independent director at Bank of America since January 2013.An advisory proposal on executive compensation was approved, with more than 94 percent of the vote cast in favor. Management proposals to amend and restate the company’s key employee equity plan and appoint the company’s independent accounting firm were also approved. No stockholder proposals were approved.Results are considered preliminary, with final figures reported on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 40 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the [url="]Bank+of+America+newsroom[/url] and [url="]register+for+email+news+alerts[/url].





[url="]www.bankofamerica.com[/url]





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006117/en/