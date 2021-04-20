Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Completes Renovation and Expansion

Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), today announced the completion of a renovation and expansion of its Component Repair/Overhaul (CRO) and Manufacturing facility. The project took 17 weeks to complete.

“This investment demonstrates Airborne’s continued drive to provide the most efficient, state-of-the-art repair services,” said Todd France, president of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, “and aligns with our commitment to provide unsurpassed customer service.”During the renovation, Airborne’s partnership with the University of Akron advanced into Phase IIof furthering Supersonic Particle Deposition (SPD) research, commonly known as “cold spray technology.” This collaboration, established in 2015, is designed to drive economic growth through advanced manufacturing in the State of Ohio.The University of Akron’s grant recently allowed the school to install two vertical mills, one nitrogen generation system and one sheet metal shear in Airborne’s newly renovated CRO facility at the Wilmington Air Park, along with an additional paint booth and sand blasting booth. Airborne’s renovation increased the footprint of its Manufacturing division while expanding ceilings and removing walls to support the additional machinery and equipment.“The University of Akron has been a great partner throughout the years,” said Brad Carucci, Airborne Director of Component Repair/Overhaul and Manufacturing. “This renovation and expansion project reflects Airborne’s promise to provide additional repair opportunities and solutions for components that would have been deemed beyond economical repair. The Cold Spray Phase II Joint R&D initiative will build on the initial groundbreaking research from this collaboration and aim to implement the SPD process as a commercially viable solution for use in aircraft repairs.”The SPD process involves using a supersonic jet of expanded gas to spray metal powder onto a solid surface with sufficient energy to cause bonding with the surface without creating a heat-affected zone.Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services is wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG), with separately certified repair stations offering 320,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Tampa, Fla., and 315,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Wilmington, Ohio. Airborne provides a range of services to the aviation sector, including scheduled heavy maintenance, line maintenance, engineering services, material sales and manufacturing, and cargo conversion through its PEMCO Conversions division. Services at the Tampa, Fla., location are performed by Pemco World Air Services, Inc., pursuant to its Part 145 Repair Station Certificate. For more information, please visit [url="]www.airbornemx.com[/url].ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see [url="]www.atsginc.com[/url].

