>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Oppenheimer Virtual 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:MGRC -2.08%


McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced that it will participate in the Oppenheimer Virtual 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference Tuesday, May 4th. The Company will be presenting at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A simultaneous webcast and presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mgrc.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the presentation.



ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP



Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:



Corporate – [url="]www.mgrc.com+%0A[/url]
Modular Buildings – [url="]www.mobilemodular.com+%0A[/url]
Electronic Test Equipment – [url="]www.trsrentelco.com+%0A[/url]
Tanks and Boxes – [url="]www.adlertankrentals.com+%0A[/url]
Portable Storage – [url="]www.mobilemodularcontainers.com+%0A[/url]
School Facilities Manufacturing – [url="]www.enviroplex.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005147/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)