Fypon Named #1 in Quality and Brand Used Most in 2021 Builder Survey

In the 2021Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda, formerly known as Hanley Wood, Fypon ranked first in Brand Used Most, Brand Used Most in the Past Two Years, Quality and Brand Familiarity in the Decorative Mouldings/Trim/Columns: Interior category.

“It’s an honor for Fypon to take the top spot in these four key categories,” said Fenton Challgren, president of Therma-Tru Corp. “Our builder partners see that Fypon is the brand to turn to for on-trend millwork products that enhance the interior and exterior of homes.”Building professionals trust Fypon to deliver outstanding customer service and support, including drawings and marketing support for blueprints and model homes; an industry-first quote package; answers to common installation questions; and custom design services for historical restorations, replicas and other unique profiles.“In addition to top-quality millwork products, we aim to provide exceptional service and the resources our builder partners need to be successful,” said Paul Mihm, senior vice president of sales for Therma-Tru and Fypon.The 2021Brand Use Study, presented bymagazine, was conducted over the course of several weeks with builders from all over the United States and included 784 responses from “Builders, Builders-developers or General Contractors.” The study originated in 1998 and includes a nationwide survey of builders on their preferences related to a wide variety of products and brands. Full results of the survey appear at [url="]BuilderOnline.com[/url].Shareable HighlightsFypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and moulding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit [url="]www.fypon.com[/url] or call 800-446-3040.Fypon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit [url="]www.FBHS.com[/url] to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

