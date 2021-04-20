Mid Penn Bank Promotes Heather Hall to Executive Vice President

MILLERSBURG, Pa., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ( MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., is proud to announce that Heather Hall has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Mid Penn Bank. In this role, Ms. Hall provides leadership and oversight of the Bank’s loan and deposit activities throughout the Capital and Lancaster County regions.



“Heather is a proven leader who is dedicated to the continuing success of the Bank,” said Mid Penn Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Micklewright. “She has developed a dynamic team of professionals and leads by example through her dedication to customers and commitment to our organization.”

Ms. Hall has been with Mid Penn Bank since 2016, when she joined the commercial banking group with a focus on developing Mid Penn Bank’s Commercial & Industrial lending presence in the mid-state and has been involved in some of the bank’s most significant deals. In 2020, she originated more than $118 million in commercial loans and was responsible for $32 million in new deposits.

In addition to a career that demonstrates 20 years of success in the financial and banking industries, Heather is an active member of her community. She currently serves as a member of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber Board and their Finance Committee. Her previous volunteer positions include roles on the Board at both the Cultural Enrichment Fund and Channels Food Rescue, as well as volunteering with the United Way of the Capital Region, Sertoma International, and her church. In 2019, The Central Penn Business Journal selected Ms. Hall to receive the 2019 Women of Influence award.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ( MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

