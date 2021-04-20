Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - Lamar Advertising Company ( “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
|Passcode:
|65248056
|Replay:
|1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
|Passcode:
|17058032
|Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com
|Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
[email protected]
