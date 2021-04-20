>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Operating Results

April 20, 2021 | About: LAMR +0.29%

BATON ROUGE, La., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - Lamar Advertising Company ( “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode: 65248056
Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode: 17058032
Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com
Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
[email protected]




www.lamar.com




ti?nf=ODIyMDUzNCM0MTMwNzg3IzIwMTkwNDU=
15b5ecf2-7dc3-4d9d-a418-1c3c841f5bb3

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)