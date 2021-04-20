>
R1 RCM to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on May 4

April 20, 2021 | About: RCM -1.92%

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ( RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

R1’s management team will host a conference call on May 4 at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 833-968-2190 (778-560-2796 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 8749855. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

R1 RCM Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
[email protected]

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin
678.585.1206
[email protected]

