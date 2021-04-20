>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Avalara to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:AVLR -3.04%


Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after market close. Avalara will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results and business highlights.



Avalara First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call





  • When: Thursday, May 6, 2021




  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)




  • Conference Call: (866) 393-4306 from the United States and Canada, (734) 385-2616 International, with conference ID 5876383; please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure a timely connection




  • Webcast: investor.avalara.com; replay will also be archived on this website




  • Replay: (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada, (404) 537-3406 International, with conference ID 5876383; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, May 13, 2021




About Avalara, Inc.



Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at [url="]www.avalara.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005982/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)