DIRTT to release 2021 first quarter financial results May 5

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") ( DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after markets close.



A conference call and webcast for the investment community is scheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The call and webcast will be hosted by Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer, Geoff Krause, chief financial officer, and Kim MacEachern, director of investor relations.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode available through the company website at dirtt.com/investors. Alternatively, click here to listen to the live webcast.

To join by telephone, dial +1-877-479-7708 (toll-free in North America) or +1-647-427-2478 (international). Please dial in a minimum of 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Investors are invited to submit questions to [email protected] before and during the call. Supplemental information slides will be available within the webcast and at dirtt.com/investors prior to the call start.

A replay of the webcast will be available online and on DIRTT’s website.

The annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 am MDT (12:00 pm EDT). The meeting will be held in virtual-only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast online. Click here to access the meeting.

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. The Company works with over 70 partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.