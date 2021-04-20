AeroVironment Celebrates Historic First Powered Flight on another World by Mars Ingenuity Helicopter

[url="]AeroVironment%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), celebrated with its colleagues at NASA/JPL when data confirming the Ingenuity Helicopter’s successful first flight on Mars arrived at approximately 3:50 a.m. PT on April 19.

AeroVironment Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Program team members Sara Langberg, Peter Zwaan, Joey Beckman, Ben Pipenberg, Jeremy Tyler and Matt Keennon celebrate Ingenuity’s successful first flight. (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)

"AeroVironment is proud to have played a key role in developing the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter and achieving today's historic first powered flight on another planet," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment president and chief executive officer. "We congratulate JPL and NASA on today's achievement and salute their leadership and vision for deploying unmanned technology to further our understanding of other worlds."Since 2013, the AeroVironment team has worked closely with NASA rotorcraft experts and with JPL electrical, mechanical, materials, vehicle flight controls, and systems engineers on the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter project. AeroVironment's contributions to Ingenuity include the design and development of the helicopter's airframe and major subsystems, including its rotor, rotor blades, hub and control mechanism hardware. AeroVironment also developed and built high-efficiency, lightweight propulsion motors, power electronics, landing gear, load-bearing structures, and the thermal enclosure for NASA/JPL's avionics, sensors, and software systems."AeroVironment's deep, rich and diverse history of designing reliable and effective unmanned solutions that deliver mission success in extreme environments, combined with our experience with near-space aircraft, make us uniquely suited to collaborate with NASA and JPL," Nawabi said. "We also incorporated the ultra-lightweight and ultra-high-precision methods integral to Nano projects that have been developed in our MacCready Works Advance Solutions laboratory, where we've assembled a dedicated team of the industry's brightest and most experienced engineers to solve some of today's greatest technological challenges.AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

