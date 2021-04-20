American Equity Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 earnings after the close of market on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The first quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at [url="]www.american-equity.com[/url] at that time.
AEL will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings on Thursday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. CT.
Conference Call Information
Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:
855-865-0606 (Domestic)
704-859-4382 (International)
Passcode: 6756942
Webcast Information
Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at [url="]www.american-equity.com[/url].
Audio Replay Information
An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through May 13, 2021.
855-859-2056 (Domestic)
404-537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 6756942
ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit [url="]www.american-equity.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005885/en/