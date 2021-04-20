Vivint Smart Home Wins 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award

[url="]Vivint+Smart+Home%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group named it an Organization of the Year as part of its [url="]2021+Excellence+in+Customer+Service+Awards[/url]. The annual business awards program recognizes companies that are providing a differentiated level of customer service.

“Vivint is in the business of providing peace of mind, particularly during challenging times,” said David Porter, senior vice president of Customer Excellence at Vivint. “Customer obsession is a core company value at Vivint. This award recognizes our commitment to provide our customers the highest levels of service and support as we protect their homes and families.”The Vivint Customer Excellence team consists of nearly 3,000 customer service, monitoring and analytics specialists. In addition to providing world-class technical support, the team provides lifesaving services by responding to fire, medical, flood, carbon monoxide, burglary and other emergency alerts.Vivint [url="]previously+won[/url] a Business Intelligence Group 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award and five Stevie Awards for customer service from the American Business Awards. The Monitoring Association also named Vivint the Monitoring Center of the Year in 2021, 2017 and 2012.“On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn’t be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize Vivint for leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”The Business Intelligence Group received submissions from organizations around the world. A select group of business leaders and executives volunteered their time and expertise to score the nominations.Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit [url="]www.vivint.com[/url].The [url="]Business+Intelligence+Group[/url] was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other [url="]industry+award+programs[/url], ours are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

