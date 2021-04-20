>
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Summit Materials Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:SUM -3.72%


Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



A webcast of the first quarter 2021 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at [url="]investors.summit-materials.com[/url]. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.



To participate in the live teleconference for first quarter 2021 financial results:



Domestic Live:



1-877-823-8690



International Live:



1-825-312-2236



Conference ID:



2395906



Password:



Summit



To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 18, 2021:



Domestic Replay:



1-800-585-8367



International Replay:



1-416-621-4642



Conference ID:



2395906



About Summit Materials, Inc.



Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit [url="]www.summit-materials.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006060/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

