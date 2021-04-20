JBG SMITH Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Results

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on May 4, 2021. The Company’s quarterly investor package, including its earnings release, will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at [url="]investors.jbgsmith.com[/url].JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit [url="]www.jbgsmith.com[/url].

