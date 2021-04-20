Brighthouse Financial Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial first quarter 2021 earnings release and financial supplement on Monday, May 10, 2021, after market close.To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brighthousefinancial.com[/url]. To join the conference call via telephone, please dial (844) 358-9117 (+1 (209) 905-5952 from outside the U.S.) and use conference ID 9569868.A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, May 28, 2021, on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations web page at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brighthousefinancial.com[/url].Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at [url="]brighthousefinancial.com[/url].Ranked by 2019 admitted assets. Best’s Review: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. A.M. Best, 2020.

